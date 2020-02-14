Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Chase Dwain Bonds, 53, of Gladewater was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Bonds was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Morgan Page Hall, 27, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Hall was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Robert Brandon Lawler, 23, of Tatum was being held Thursday on $10,000 in bonds on a two charges — one from Gregg County and one from Rusk County — of tampering with oil/gas rigs without written authorization. He also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Lawler was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:05 p.m. at Longview Regional Medical Center.
■ Robin Gay Smith, 50, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and awaited bond on a warrant from Harrison County for revocation of probation for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count exceeding 0.15.
Smith was arrested by Longview police at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 1200 block of Jones Street.
■ Shakendrick Keonta Wallace, 44, of Longview was being held Thursday on $58,500 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Wallace was arrested by Longview police at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Estes Parkway.