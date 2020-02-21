Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Michael Lorenzo Ellis, 31, of San Marcos was being held Thursday on a $75,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of indecency with a child sexual contact.
Ellis was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Bell County.
■ Jacob Israeal Middlebrook, 21, of Jefferson was being held Thursday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for burglary of a habitation.
Middlebrook was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County.
■ Penny Gay Simpson, 56, of Overton was being held without bond Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Simpson was arrested by Rusk County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in Rusk County.
■ Nicole Dawn Thornsberry, 44, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Thornsberry was arrested by Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement agents at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Ondriah Nikole Young, 28, of Longview was being held Thursday on $7,500 in bonds on warrants from Van Zandt County for forgery of a financial instrument and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family violence. She also was being held for a parole violation.
Young was arrested by Longview police at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of West Marshall Avenue.