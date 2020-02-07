Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Brendan Kyle Austin, 24, of Longview was being held Thursday after a judgment of contempt from the 124th District Court related to a previous charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Austin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.
■ Dedrick Hurd, 29, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Hurd was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.
■ Daria Jimerson, 49, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Jimerson was arrested by Longview police at 2:34 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Third Street.
■ Raymond Dale McClendon, 63, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $30,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for invasive visual recording of a bathroom/dressing room.
McClendon was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the parole office.
■ Brieon Dewayne Survia, 32, of Arlington was being held Thursday on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Survia was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Buster Cole State Jail in Bonham.
■ Lee Garrett Waters, 27, of Gilmer was being held Thursday on warrants from the 188th District Court for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Thursday.
Waters was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:34 p.m. Thursday at the Texas Child Protective Services office in Longview.