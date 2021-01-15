Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Dannon Busby, 29, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of continuous violence against the family. Busby was arrested by Longview police at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

■ Reuben Wright Collier, 47, of Bossier City, was held Thursday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Collier was arrested by Longview police at about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Green Street.

■ Carmen Paz, 28, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Paz was arrested by Longview police at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Marshall Avenue.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.