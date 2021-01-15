Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Dannon Busby, 29, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of continuous violence against the family. Busby was arrested by Longview police at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
■ Reuben Wright Collier, 47, of Bossier City, was held Thursday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Collier was arrested by Longview police at about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Green Street.
■ Carmen Paz, 28, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Paz was arrested by Longview police at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Marshall Avenue.