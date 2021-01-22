Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Sylvester Kimonte Edwards, 27, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Edwards was arrested by Longview police at about 2:55 a.m. Tuesday on Green Street.

■ Larry Jamal Fowler, 42, of Dallas, was released Wednesday on a $3,500 on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Fowler was arrested by Longview police at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road.

■ Corey Barmard Parker, 51, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Parker was arrested by Longview police at about 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.

■ Robert Michael Poland, 27, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $37,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying of a weapon. Poland was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Texas 42.

■ Thomas Mackenzy Weber, 25, of Fort Worth, was held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle. Weber was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Denton County.

Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.