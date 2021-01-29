Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jason Christian Abston, 46, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, between 5 and 10 items. He was also held on an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Abston was arrested by Longview police at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of American Legion Boulevard.
■ Leonardo DaVinci Alford, 42, of Longview, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. Alford was arrested by Longview police at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at East Birdsong Street and Garland Street.
■ Manuel Flores, 32, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Flores was arrested by Longview police at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South High Street.
■ Rebecca Sue Williams, 39, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. Williams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cain Place in Kilgore.