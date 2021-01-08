Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Kristin Nicole Afzal, 22, of Longview, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $12,500 on charges of assault causing bodily injury family violence and burglary of a habitation. Afzal was arrested by Longview police at about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.

■ Amanda Marie Chestnut, 54, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $40,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Chestnut was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12:15 p.m. Monday on the 2800 block of U.S. 259.

■ Brittani Hope Franklin, 32, of Hallsville, was held Thursday on a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Bond information was not available. Franklin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Harrison County.

■ Jamie Marshall, 37, of Longview, was held Thursday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Marshall was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 6400 block of Texas 135.

Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

