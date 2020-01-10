Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Taylor James Christenson, 32, of Kilgore was held Thursday on $10,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a warrant from Wood County for assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Christenson was arrested by Kilgore police at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of W. Texas 31.
■ Christopher Charles Clary, 19, of Longview was held Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of a pregnant woman.
Clary was arrested by Longview police at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 3000 block of Graystone Road.
■ Anthony Tyrone Perry, 34, of Longview was held Thursday on a warrant for possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Perry was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.
■ Albert Lee Rider, 34, of Longview was held Thursday on warrants for evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Thursday.
Rider was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.
■ Michael Lynn Waller Jr., 35, of Winona was held Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Waller was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Probation Department. Bond had not been set Thursday.
■ Patton Decory Webb, 20, of Longview was held Thursday on a warrant for theft of firearm. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Webb was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.