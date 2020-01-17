Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Laura Jo Bumbard, 48, of White Oak was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Bumbard was arrested by Longview police at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Steven Jordan Crews, 39, of Kilgore was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for assault on a family/household member, with a previous conviction. He also faced three outstanding traffic tickets.
Crews was arrested by Kilgore police at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel in the 3500 block of U.S. 259 Business.
■ Corey Lane Evans, 38, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and for a parole violation.
Evans was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday at a store in Midtown Plaza in Kilgore.
■ Robert Mark Grebe, 29, of Longview was being Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Grebe was arrested by the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement unit at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of McCann Road.
■ Lapacqua Laquice Green, 39, of Longview was released Thursday on a $100,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
Green was arrested by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday in Smith County.