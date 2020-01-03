Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Amy Lynn Cody, 19, of Pittsburg was released on a $3,500 bond Thursday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Cody was arrested by Longview police at 1 a.m. Thursday.
■ Maegan Larae Ebarb, 30, of Kilgore was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Ebarb was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday on Texas 300.
■ Shawn Carl Gaitan, 41, of Longview was being held Thursday on $15,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of reckless driving and on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Gaitan was arrested by Longview police at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fisher Road west of Marshall Avenue.
■ Ashton Lee Harkin, 30, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Harkin was arrested by Longview police at 1 a.m. Thursday on Estes Parkway.
■ Lucious Leroy Hillary, 53, of Henderson was being held Thursday on $56,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a felon.
Hillary was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday on Estes Parkway and Interstate 20.