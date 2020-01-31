Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Meghan A. Barringer, 30, of Phoenix was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Barringer was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s office.
■ Darren Eugene Boyd, 47, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Boyd was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday in the George Beto Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Tennessee Colony.
■ Robert Wayne Dixon, 35, of Gladewater was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for forgery of a financial instrument.
Dixon was arrested by Gladewater police at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday in Gladewater.
■ Mark Tyrone Johnson, 51, of Whitehouse was being held Thursday on $1.455 million in bonds on a warrant from Smith County for assault on a family/household member with a previous conviction, warrants from Tyler police for interfering with an emergency call or request for assistance and burglary of habitation and for a traffic ticket. He awaited bond on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information.
Johnson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday at Loop 281 and Interstate 20.
■ Austin Ray Reichert, 17, of White Oak was being held Thursday on two counts of burglary of building. Bonds had not been set Thursday.
Reichert was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s office.
■ Tenisha Roshell Walls, 25, of Longview was being held Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Walls was arrested by Longview police at 2:42 a.m. Thursday at her home in the 800 block of Dean Avenue.
■ Carey Ray Williams, 58, of Maydelle was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Williams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.