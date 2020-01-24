Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ John Scott Lewis, 39, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value, enhanced.
Lewis was arrested by Longview police at 5:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Hawkins Parkway.
■ Penny Nicole Morris, 39, of Longview was being held Thursday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions, and failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information.
Morris was arrested by Longview police at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Mark Ashley Parrish, 57, of Henderson was released Thursday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Parrish was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 6 a.m. Wednesday in Tom Green County.
■ Larry Shepherd, 56, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation on a previous conviction for forgery of a financial instrument, enhanced. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Shepherd was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Devyron Turner, 33, of Kilgore was released Thursday on $7,500 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and labeling of 65 or more unauthorized recordings, with a previous conviction.
Turner was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Creek Street.