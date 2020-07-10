Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Bryan Briseno, 26, of Longview was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Briseno was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Texas 31.
■ Jose Angel Marquez, 22, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was being held Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Marquez was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of U.S. Business 259.
■ James Russell Oden, 21, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $1,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of burglary of a habitation.
Oden was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Richard Parish, Louisiana.