Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Travis Wayne Gillis, 30, of White Oak was released Thursday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Gillis was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Nacogdoches County.
■ Cory John Francis Murphy, 36, of Overton was held Thursday without bond on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Murphy was arrested by Gladewater police at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Howard Street.
■ Deonte Benard Samples, 19, of Kilgore was held Thursday without bonds on warrants for violations of probation for previous convictions for burglary of habitation with intent to commit another felony and assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction, if at trial; and a warrant for grand jury indictment for unauthorized absence from a community corrections facility.
Samples was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Rusk County.