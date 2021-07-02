Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Robert Alexander Barrett, 55, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $41,000 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and two affidavits of incarceration. He was also held without bond on a blue warrant from Austin Parole. Barrett was arrested by County Organized Drug Enforcement at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Terri Lynn Carter, 53, of White Oak, was released Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Carter was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 80.
Joshua Alan Craig, 31, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $15,000 on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information between 5 and 10 items. He was also held on an agency hold out of Morris County. Craig was arrested by the DPS at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 259.
Jerry Glenn Crenshaw III, 35, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $57,500 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and prohibited weapon. Crenshaw was arrested by Longview police at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.
Tyler Kane Crews, 25, of Longview, was held Thursday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Crews was arrested by Longview police at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Jaene Ceaira Dorsey, 28, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $23,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Dorsey was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday on I-20 westbound at mile marker 587.
Timothy James Lowe, 41, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and bond forfeiture on a forgery charge. Lowe was arrested by Longview police at about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Clover Lane.
Rebecca Merkel, 39, of Longview, was released Wednesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Merkel was arrested by Longview police at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Devin Earl Stevens, 51, of Forrest Hill, was held Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Stevens was arrested by Longview police at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at Green Street and Edgefield Avenue.
Nevada Michelle Wall, 52, of Longview, was held Wednesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Wall was arrested by Longview police at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Melton Street.
Kimberly Zuniga, 39, of Longview, was released Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Zuniga was arrested by Longview police at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.