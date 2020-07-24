Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Kenny Dale Baker, 25, of Chandler was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Baker was arrested by Longview police at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday on West Marshall Avenue and Fisher Road.

■ Amanda Lanice Creel, 36, of Longview was being held Thursday on $5,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of surety in connection with a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a new charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Creel was arrested by Longview police at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday at Alpine Road and East Marshall Avenue.

■ Cynthia Gail Denmon, 56, of Gladewater was being held Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation on a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not not been set Thursday.

Denmon was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.

■ Jonathan Daniel Hendrix, 20, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant for burglary of a building.

Hendrix was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 500 block of Crim Avenue.

■ Christopher Ladell Powe, 22, of Kilgore was released Wednesday on $17,500 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Powe was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Tuesday on Business U.S. 259 North.

■ Antwoine Spruill, 36, of Henderson was being held Thursday on a $30,000 bond on a warrant after a grand jury indictment on a charge of burglary of a habitation and awaited bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.

Spruill was arrested by Longview police at 2:37 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.