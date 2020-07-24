Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Kenny Dale Baker, 25, of Chandler was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Baker was arrested by Longview police at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday on West Marshall Avenue and Fisher Road.
■ Amanda Lanice Creel, 36, of Longview was being held Thursday on $5,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of surety in connection with a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a new charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Creel was arrested by Longview police at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday at Alpine Road and East Marshall Avenue.
■ Cynthia Gail Denmon, 56, of Gladewater was being held Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation on a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not not been set Thursday.
Denmon was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Jonathan Daniel Hendrix, 20, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant for burglary of a building.
Hendrix was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 500 block of Crim Avenue.
■ Christopher Ladell Powe, 22, of Kilgore was released Wednesday on $17,500 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Powe was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Tuesday on Business U.S. 259 North.
■ Antwoine Spruill, 36, of Henderson was being held Thursday on a $30,000 bond on a warrant after a grand jury indictment on a charge of burglary of a habitation and awaited bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Spruill was arrested by Longview police at 2:37 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue.