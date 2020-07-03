Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Ashley Shantell Belle, 27, of Longview was released Thursday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense; possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Belle was arrested by Longview police at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of South Texas 31.
■ Michelle Lynn DeWitt, 47, of Longview was held Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday,
DeWitt was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Adult Probation Department.
■ Victor Manuel Garcia, 37, of Longview was held Thursday on $4,500 in bonds for a traffic violation and a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Garcia was arrested by Longview police at 1:07 a.m. Thursday on North Access Road and Estes Parkway.
■ Stephen Patrick Gunn, 53, of Longview was released Wednesday on $2,000 bond on a charge of deadly conduct.
Gunn was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near his home in the 5200 block of Judson Road.
■ Ashley Nichole Ray, 29, of Longview was held Thursday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Ray was arrested by Longview police at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Kevin Lee Sartor, 54, of Longview was held Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a warrant from Upshur County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Sartor was arrested at 2:50 pm. Wednesday in the Upshur County Jail.
■ Bradley Keith Watkins, 34, of Longview was released Thursday on $20,000 in bonds on warrants for grand jury indictments for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Watkins was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Upshur County.
■ T’asia Iyona Alexandria Williams, 21, of Longview was held Thursday on $50,000 bond on a warrant for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Longview Police Department.