Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Timothy Michael Baxter, 52, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Baxter was arrested by Longview police at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 1500 block of Alpine Road.
■ John Dominique Little, 29, of Longview was being held Thursday on $750 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for violations of probation on previous convictions of criminal mischief that caused between $750 and $2,500 in damage and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and was being held without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Little was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Harrison County.
■ Andrew Payton Martin, 21, of Gladewater was being held Thursday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
Martin was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 80.
■ Aloysius Dewayne Reliford, 48, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 28 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Reliford was arrested by Longview police at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pittman Street.
■ Thomas Cleveland Smith III, 28, of Tyler was being held Thursday on $40,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and on a warrant from Tyler police for possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Smith was arrested by Gladewater police at 11:01 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Spencer Street and booked into jail Wednesday.