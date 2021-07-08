Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jon David Bagley, 39, of White Oak, was held Thursday on $50,000 bond on a charge of indecency with a child sexual contact. Bagley was arrested by White Oak police at about 9:30 a.m. Monday on East Center Street.
Amber Nicole Birdwell, 20, of Diana, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $40,500 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Birdwell was arrested by Longview police at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on South Access Drive.
Brandi Nicole Braud, 42, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Braud was arrested by Longview police at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Stephen Paul Hasler, 52, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $55,000 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Hasler was arrested by Longview police at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at North Center Street and East Marshall Avenue.
Whitney Rene Hubbard, 27, of Gilmer, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $18,500 on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Hubbard was arrested by Longview police at about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Access Road.
Keeley Peel, 38, of Winona, was held Thursday on $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Peel was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10:10 a.m. Monday at North Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Morris Leon Wilson, 60, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Wilson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10:10 a.m. Monday at North Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Marcus Trevino Woods, 46, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Woods was arrested by Kilgore police at about 8:35 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of U.S. 259.