Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Preston Abner Amox, 33, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Amox was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Morris County.
■ Samuel Auriel Barron, 19, of Longview was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Barron was arrested by Longview police at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on Butler Drive and 12th Street.
■ Billy Thomas Cate, 61, of Gilmer was awaiting bond Thursday on a warrant from Upshur County for motion to revoke probation on a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced a payment plan on a warrant from Longview police for nonpayment of court fines for no insurance.
Cate was arrested by Longview police at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Amanda Linette Hugghins, 32, of Tyler was being held Thursday on $16,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs and driving while intoxicated, second offense.
Hugghins was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Texas 31 and mile marker 730.
■ Dylan Ray Rogers, 27, of White Oak was released Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Rogers was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ John Rogers, 63, of Longview was being held Thursday on warrants from the 124th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of assault on a peace officer/judge and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bonds had not been set Thursday.
Rogers was arrested by Longview police at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 900 block of Sandefur Street.
■ Jeffery David Scott, 57, of Tyler was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Scott was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:21 a.m. Thursday at Texas 31 and FM 1252.
■ Melvin Donald Snoddy, 27, of Longview was being held Thursday on $27,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention.
Snoddy was arrested by Longview police at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Twilight Drive.
■ Laura Lee Storm, 54, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Storm was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.