Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Sara Beth Baird, 40, of Longview was being held Thursday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and faced fines on warrants from Longview police for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.
Baird was arrested by Longview police at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Christopher Kent Calico, 32, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Calico was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday in the Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
■ Tanganyeka Kenya Cooks, 42, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for theft of firearm and awaited bonds on charges of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and interfering with a emergency call request for assistance.
Cooks was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue.
■ Cally Elizabeth Eans, 37, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Upshur County for fraudulent possession of a controlled substance/prescription drug listed as Schedule I/II.
Eans was arrested by Longview police at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at a nursing home in the 1100 block of East Hawkins Parkway.
■ Jorge Alberto Estrella, 22, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Estrella was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in the Gregg County Community Supervision and Corrections Department.
■ Taylor Michael Fowler, 22, of Longview was being held Thursday on $18,500 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault causes bodily injury family violence and for a warrant from the 124th District Court for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction. He awaited bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for interfering with an emergency call request for assistance and a charge of evading arrest or detention.
Fowler was arrested by Longview police at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Young Street.
■ James Todd Harrington, 56, of Longview was being held Thursday on $8,500 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and for a warrant on a local bond for affidavit of incarceration for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction/suspension without final resolution. He faced fines for nonpayment of court fines for open container-passenger and two counts of no insurance.
Harrington was arrested by Longview police at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Curtis Wayne Mumphrey, 59, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a warrant from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Mumphrey also faced payment plans on warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for numerous traffic violations.
Mumphrey was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday at Goforth Road west of Texas 135.
■ Patricia Ann Nash, 58, of Port Arthur was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated, third of more offense. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Nash was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday in the North Jail.