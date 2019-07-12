Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Trisha Darnell Bellomy, 46, of Gilmer was being held Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, two or more previous convictions.
Bellomy was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Upshur County.
■ Brian Keith Graham, 45, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Graham was arrested by Longview police at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 300 block of Avenue D.
■ Steven Ray Jones, 42, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention, with a previous conviction.
Jones was arrested by Longview police at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Culver Street.
■ Fidel Mendoza, 25, of Longview was being held Thursday on $23,500 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information.
Mendoza was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Upshur County.
■ Kendrick Ramon Templeton, 28, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $40,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for burglary of habitation with intent to commit another felony.
Templeton was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:49 a.m. Thursday at Texas 31 and the Sabine River bridge.
■ Aaron Joe Turner, 34, of Henderson was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Turner was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Carlo Demond Young, 40, of Longview was being held Thursday on $26,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for affidavit of surety for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Young was arrested by Longview police at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.
■ Steven Glenn Lay, 29, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on $35,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value and after a grand jury indictment on a charge of burglary of building. Lay also faced a fine on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for no motor vehicle liability insurance.
Lay was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Upshur County.