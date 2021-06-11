Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Calvin Bradford III, 19, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $85,000 on charges of robbery and two counts of burglary of a building. Bradford was arrested by Longview police at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street.

Jackie Ray Davis, 39, of Kilgore, was held released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, fewer than five items. Davis was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of U.S. 259.

Henry Gene Jackson, 68, of Longview, was held Thursday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jackson was arrested by Longview police at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday at East Marshall Avenue and American Legion Boulevard.

Tai The Pham, 53, of Houston, was held Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Pham was arrested by Longview police at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Hampshire Street.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.