Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Calvin Bradford III, 19, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $85,000 on charges of robbery and two counts of burglary of a building. Bradford was arrested by Longview police at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street.
Jackie Ray Davis, 39, of Kilgore, was held released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, fewer than five items. Davis was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of U.S. 259.
Henry Gene Jackson, 68, of Longview, was held Thursday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jackson was arrested by Longview police at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday at East Marshall Avenue and American Legion Boulevard.
Tai The Pham, 53, of Houston, was held Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Pham was arrested by Longview police at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Hampshire Street.