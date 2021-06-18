Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dylan Joseph Bell, 23, of Longview, was held Thursday on charges of continuous violence against the family, failure to identify fugitive intent give false information as well as a violation of probation on a charge of tamper with a government record. Bond information was not available. Bell was arrested by Longview police at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday at the Lone Star Motel.
Jayla Chyeine Brackeen, 19, of Winona, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $45,000 on charges of credit card or debit card abuse, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information fewer than 5 items and hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. Brackeen was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into the jail at about 5:05 p.m. Thursday.
Christopher Lamario Brown, 33, of Longview, was held Thursday on $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Brown was arrested by Longview police at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Access Road.
Patrick O’Brian Foster, 51, of Gilmer, was held Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Foster was arrested by Gladewater police at about 1:25 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of 281.
Ashton Kyle Lowery, 31, of Carrier, Mississippi, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $56,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and prohibited substance/item in a corrections/civil commitment facility. Lowery was arrested by Longview police at about 2:35 a.m. Thursday at West Marshall Avenue and High Street.
Jeremy Wright, 43, of Longview, was held Thursday on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury. No bond information was listed in jail records. Wright was arrested by Longview police at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Trailwood Lane.