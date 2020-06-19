Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Peter Hoeger Baker, 34, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Baker was arrested by Longview police at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on American Legion Boulevard and East Marshall Avenue.
Joshua Johnathan Barger, 38, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for indecency with a child-exposes.
Barger was arrested by Longview police at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at his home in the 100 block of East Hoyt Drive.
O’Dell Cooper, 69, of Gladewater was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
Cooper was arrested by Gladewater police at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 500 block of Roden Lane.
Voyne Ray Cox, 43, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Cox was arrested by Longview police at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Owens Parkway and Loop 281.
Dedrick Hurd, 29, of Longview was being held without bond Thursday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hurd was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
Chanta Renee Jackson, 38, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Jackson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday on North Access Road.
Nickolas Taylor Kiger, 25, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a charge of assault against an elderly or disabled individual. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Kiger was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:20 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 300 block of Tami Street.
Leonardo Rodriguez, 22, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Rodriguez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, 19, of Flint was being held Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from Smith County for bond violation in connection to a previous charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Rodriguez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday at Texas 31 and Old Highway 135.
Vaughn Gabriel Tasby, 35, of Shreveport was being held Thursday on charges of criminal trespass and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Thursday.
Tasby was arrested by Longview police at 4:18 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Shermane Laneir Williams, 34, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of continuous violence against the family.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Buchanan Avenue and Hutchings Boulevard.