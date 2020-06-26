Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jabarrin D. Davis, 26, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Davis was arrested by Longview police at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday at High and Methvin streets.
■ Johnathan Dean Merriman, 31, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from Smith County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Merriman was arrested by Longview police at 5:05 a.m. Thursday.
■ Maigan Leigh Thrasher, 32, of Longview was being held Thursday without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of violation of bond/protective order, two or more times within 12 months.
Thrasher was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Miller County, Arkansas.
■ Calvin Keith Williams, 38, of Lakeport was being held Thursday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention, with a previous conviction; possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday at Gilmour and LeTourneau Drive.