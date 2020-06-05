Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Steven Fitzgerald Clayton, 49, of Kilgore was released Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Clayton was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday at FM 1252 and Ann Street.
■ Joshua Blake Hanson, 23, of Winona was released Thursday on $20,500 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance; a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information; and local warrants for affidavits of incarceration in connection to two previous charges of possession of dangerous drug, a previous charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and a previous charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Hanson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday on Estes Parkway.
■ Joshua Taylor Huffman, 20, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of criminal mischief for causing between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage.
Huffman was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday on Loop 281.
■ Michael Alvin Johnson, 29, of Justin was being held Thursday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, and awaited bond on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:49 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Northridge Circle.
■ Arvil King, 51, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from law enforcement for driving while intoxicated, second offense; and without bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault of a family/household member, with a previous conviction.
King was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Upshur County.
■ Antonio Brusha Minter, 41, of Jacksonville was being held Thursday on a $75,000 bond on a warrant from Smith County for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Minter was arrested by Longview police at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hawkins Parkway.
■ Brandi Renea Tidwell, 46, of Diana was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of kidnapping.
Tidwell was arrested by Longview police at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Jakeithan Quavon Yarbrough, 23, of Longview was released Thursday on $13,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Yarbrough was arrested by Longview police at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.