Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Michael Joey Alvarado, 50, of Arlington, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $9,500 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Alvarado was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20.
■ Jeremiah Tremaine Boone, 23, of Henderson, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $179,000 on charges of manufacture or deliver between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or deliver less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or deliver between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, two counts of manufacture or deliver between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying a weapon and failure to identify fugitive intent give false information and a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana out of Kaufman County. He was also held on Rusk County holds for motions to revoke probation on seven burglary of a building charges. Boone was arrested by Kilgore police at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Fritz-Swanson Road.
■ Lydia Claire Botter, 39, of Hallsville, was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Botter was arrested by Longview police at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest location was unclear in booking documents.
■ Beth Ann Duxbury, 47, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Duxbury was arrested by Longview police at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
■ Ronnie Dale Melton, 33, of Van, was held Thursday on a charge of burglary of a building. No bond amount was listed in jail records. Melton was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 5:35 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 20.
■ David Lawrence Morriss, 59, of Gladewater, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Morriss was arrested by Longview police at about 1:10 a.m. Thursday. No arrest location was listed in booking documents.