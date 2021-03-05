Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Jimmie Chance, 59, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of materials — aluminium, bronze, copper, brass — valued less than $30,000. Chance was arrested by Longview police at about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Velma Street and Green Street.

Scotty Eayne Killough, 39, of Henderson, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Killough was arrested by Longview police at about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday at West Marshall Avenue and Lake Lamond Road.

Amber Le Anne Scott, 22, of Hawkins, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Scott was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Marshall Avenue.

Jacquelyn Denise Williams, 58, of Longview, was held Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of material aluminium, bronze, copper, brass less than $30,000. Williams was arrested by Longview police at about 11 a.m. Wednesday at Velma Street and Green Street.

