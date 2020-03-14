Police Beat
All information from police and jail records:

■ Whitney James Johnson Jr., 34, of Gilmer was being held Friday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams on controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and theft of mail.

Gladewater police arrested Johnson at 9:58 a.m. Thursday.

■ Cameo Verdale Kelly, 38, of Denton was released Friday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Longview police arrested Kelly at 12:17 a.m. Friday.

■ Antonie Monroe King, 23, of Longview was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family or household member with intent to impede circulation.

Longview police arrested King at 11:05 a.m. Thursday.

■ Adam Wayne Pickard, 33, address unknown, was being held Friday on a $1,500 bond on a bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of violation of a protective order and was being held without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court on a charge of assault of a family or household member-with previous conviction.

Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Pickard at 2 p.m. Thursday.

■ Cleveland Dante Mingo, 43, of Marksville, Louisiana, was being held Friday on a $20,000 bond on a bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of assault of family or household member with intent to impede breath or circulation.

Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mingo at 10 a.m. Thursday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.