Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Whitney James Johnson Jr., 34, of Gilmer was being held Friday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams on controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and theft of mail.
Gladewater police arrested Johnson at 9:58 a.m. Thursday.
■ Cameo Verdale Kelly, 38, of Denton was released Friday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Kelly at 12:17 a.m. Friday.
■ Antonie Monroe King, 23, of Longview was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family or household member with intent to impede circulation.
Longview police arrested King at 11:05 a.m. Thursday.
■ Adam Wayne Pickard, 33, address unknown, was being held Friday on a $1,500 bond on a bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of violation of a protective order and was being held without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court on a charge of assault of a family or household member-with previous conviction.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Pickard at 2 p.m. Thursday.
■ Cleveland Dante Mingo, 43, of Marksville, Louisiana, was being held Friday on a $20,000 bond on a bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of assault of family or household member with intent to impede breath or circulation.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mingo at 10 a.m. Thursday.