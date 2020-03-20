Police Beat
Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

 John Bostick, 32, of Quinlan was released Thursday on a $100,000 bond on a warrant from Garland police for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.

Bostick was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service agents at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Hotel Way.

 Christopher Kerry Conner, 35, of Longview was being held Thursday on $8,500 in bonds on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Conner was arrested by Longview police at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday at Evergreen and Juniper streets.

 Deandre Quntial Johnson, 32, of Gladewater was being held Thursday on $11,500 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention and criminal trespass on a habitation/shelter/superfund site/infrastructure site. He awaited bond on a criminal trespass charge and faced three outstanding traffic tickets.

Johnson was arrested by Gladewater police at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Roden Lane.

 Charles Edward Woods, 71, of Kilgore was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.

Woods was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East South Street.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.