Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
John Bostick, 32, of Quinlan was released Thursday on a $100,000 bond on a warrant from Garland police for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Bostick was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service agents at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Hotel Way.
Christopher Kerry Conner, 35, of Longview was being held Thursday on $8,500 in bonds on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Conner was arrested by Longview police at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday at Evergreen and Juniper streets.
Deandre Quntial Johnson, 32, of Gladewater was being held Thursday on $11,500 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention and criminal trespass on a habitation/shelter/superfund site/infrastructure site. He awaited bond on a criminal trespass charge and faced three outstanding traffic tickets.
Johnson was arrested by Gladewater police at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Roden Lane.
Charles Edward Woods, 71, of Kilgore was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Woods was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East South Street.