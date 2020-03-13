Police Beat
Buy Now
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Jefferey Earl Abendroth, 44, of Longview was being held Thursday on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Bond had not been set Thursday.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Abendroth and booked him into jail at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday.

■ Leah Danielle Bryson, 33, of Houston was being held Thursday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryson and booked her into jail at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday.

■ Billy Joe Waldroup, 40, of Longview was held Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation and public intoxication. Bond had not been set Thursday. He also faced two outstanding traffic citations.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Waldroup and booked him into jail at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday.

■ Steven Kendrew Williams, 22, of Longview was released Thursday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; resisting arrest, search or transport; and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams and booked him into jail at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.