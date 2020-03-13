Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jefferey Earl Abendroth, 44, of Longview was being held Thursday on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Bond had not been set Thursday.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Abendroth and booked him into jail at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday.
■ Leah Danielle Bryson, 33, of Houston was being held Thursday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryson and booked her into jail at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday.
■ Billy Joe Waldroup, 40, of Longview was held Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation and public intoxication. Bond had not been set Thursday. He also faced two outstanding traffic citations.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Waldroup and booked him into jail at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday.
■ Steven Kendrew Williams, 22, of Longview was released Thursday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; resisting arrest, search or transport; and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams and booked him into jail at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday.