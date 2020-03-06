Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Mayvis Brookins, 36, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Brookins was arrested by Longview police at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Devone Antyon Eldridge, 25, of Longview was being held Thursday on $152,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law after bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He also faced 10 outstanding traffic tickets.
Eldridge was arrested by Longview police at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at his home in in the 1400 block of North 10th Street.
■ Elliott Charles Jones, 41, of Longview was being held Thursday on $5,500 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault causes bodily injury family violence and a warrant from the 188th District Court for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction (if at trial). He also faced six outstanding traffic tickets.
Jones was arrested by Longview police at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at a restaurant.
■ Lance Emmett Watson, 59, of Tyler was being held Thursday on a $75,000 bond on a warrant from Smith County for prohibited substance in a correctional/civil commitment facility-attempt.
Watson was arrested by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday in the Smith County Jail.