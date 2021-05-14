Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Michael Evans, 32, of Longview was released Thursday on bonds totaling $7,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana. Evans was arrested by Longview police at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Gilmer Road.
Eric Cleveland Gray, 54, of Longview was released Thursday on bonds totaling $26,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. Gray was arrested by Longview police at about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Green Street.
Deja Halton, 24, of Longview was released Thursday on $10,000 bond on charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Halton was arrested by Longview police at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Hawkins Parkway.
Crystal Ann Liley, 39, of Longview was held Thursday on bonds totaling $57,000 on charges of terroristic threat cause fear of imminent SBI, unlicensed carrying weapon and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Liley was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Callie Jones Road.
Wanda Kaytlain Loyd, 21, of Longview was held Thursday on $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Loyd was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. The location of the arrest was not listed in jail records.
Mareclino Mata-Montoya, 57, of Longview was held Thursday on three grand jury indictments for manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. He was arrested by Longview police at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Buchanan.
Detreleon Rashad Osby, 24, of Longview was held Thursday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Osby was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Texas 31.
Virgil Eugene Wilcox Jr., 50, of Longview was held Thursday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Wilcox was arrested by Longview police at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Marshall Avenue and Louisiana Street.