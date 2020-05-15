Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Joshua Lee Dear, 34, of Tyler was being held Thursday on $300,000 in bonds on warrants for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value and possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Dear was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
■ Joshua Deshotel, 39, of Lone Star was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility and without bond on warrants from the 124th District Court for violations of probation for previous convictions of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering child, in imminent danger of bodily injury.
Deshotel was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Morris County.
■ Leslie Nicole Foster, 35, of Greenville was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of robbery.
Foster was arrested by Longview police at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at Toler Road and West Loop 281.
■ Tracy Dwayne Garrett, 25, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Garrett was arrested by Longview police at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street.
■ Timothy Demore Hubbard, 37, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from Shelby County for failure to appear on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana in a drug-free zone. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Hubbard was arrested by Longview police at 1:40 a.m. Thursday at Avalon Avenue and Green Street.
■ Keithdrick Moore, 29, of Longview was being held Thursday on $6,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Moore was arrested by Longview police at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Premier Road.
■ Mariah Dominique Munoz, 23, of Marshall was released Thursday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Munoz was arrested by Longview police at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Jerri Lynn Watkins, 48, of Longview was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Watkins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:18 a.m. Thursday at Texas 149 and Texas 322.