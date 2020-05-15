Police Beat
Buy Now

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Joshua Lee Dear, 34, of Tyler was being held Thursday on $300,000 in bonds on warrants for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value and possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.

Dear was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

■ Joshua Deshotel, 39, of Lone Star was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility and without bond on warrants from the 124th District Court for violations of probation for previous convictions of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering child, in imminent danger of bodily injury.

Deshotel was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Morris County.

■ Leslie Nicole Foster, 35, of Greenville was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of robbery.

Foster was arrested by Longview police at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at Toler Road and West Loop 281.

■ Tracy Dwayne Garrett, 25, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Garrett was arrested by Longview police at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street.

■ Timothy Demore Hubbard, 37, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from Shelby County for failure to appear on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana in a drug-free zone. Bond had not been set Thursday.

Hubbard was arrested by Longview police at 1:40 a.m. Thursday at Avalon Avenue and Green Street.

■ Keithdrick Moore, 29, of Longview was being held Thursday on $6,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Moore was arrested by Longview police at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Premier Road.

■ Mariah Dominique Munoz, 23, of Marshall was released Thursday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Munoz was arrested by Longview police at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.

■ Jerri Lynn Watkins, 48, of Longview was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Watkins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:18 a.m. Thursday at Texas 149 and Texas 322.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.