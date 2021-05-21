Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kenneth Leon Jackson, 49, of Gilmer, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jackson was arrested by Longview police at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Victor Manuel Parra, 31, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was also held without bond on an immigration detainer. Parra was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies at about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday at Texas 149 and Kodak Boulevard.
Keaundre Rashaad Watkins, 27, of Bullard, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $16,000 on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury family violence and hold from Tarrant County on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. He was held without bond on a violation of probation of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation from January 2019. Watkins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies at about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in Cherokee County.