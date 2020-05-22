Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Amber Nicole Birdwell, 19, of Diana was being held Thursday on $4,000 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incareration in connection to charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and awaited bonds on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and a warrant from Henderson County for release of surety/possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Birdwell was arrested by Longview police at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Pine Tree Road.
■ Tiffany Cartwright, 30, of Longview was being held Thursday on $116,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for four motions to revoke probation on a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15 and three previous convictions for abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence; warrants from other entities for two affidavits of incarceration in connection to a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense; and for warrants for affidavits of incarceration in connection with charges for resisting arrest, search or transport, and for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Cartwright was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Montgomery County.
■ Lori Renee Follis, 48, of Longview was released Wednesday on $36,500 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and driving while intoxicated.
Follis was arrested by Longview police at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Leland and Zeola streets.
■ Elzie L. Jimerson, 57, of Longview was being held Thursday on $7,000 in bonds on two charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Jimerson was arrested by Gregg County Drug Enforcement agents at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at a hotel in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Angela Kay Moore, 36, of Henderson was being held Thursday on $77,000 in bonds on two local warrants for affidavits of incarceration in connection to previous charges of forgery of a financial instrument and warrants from Rusk County after grand jury indictments on two charges of burglary of building, one charge of burglary of habitation and one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Moore was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:46 a.m. Thursday on Texas 31.
■ Derrell Orsidio Moore, 32, of Longview was being held Thursday on $46,500 in bonds on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for aggravated robbery and three local warrants for affidavits of incarceration in connection to previous charges of theft of firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Moore was arrested by Kilgore police at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday at the police station.
■ Christopher Murphy, 19, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of burglary of habitation and a $500 fine for public intoxication.
Murphy was arrested by Longview police at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday at a medical office in the 1300 block of North Fourth Street.
■ Jason Alexander Nigels, 36, of Longview was being held Thursday on $10,500 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Nigels was arrested by Longview police at 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Hawkins Parkway.
■ Myshty Cristina Otero, 36, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Otero was arrested by Kilgore police at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Texas 135 and Texas 31 and booked into jail Tuesday.
■ Pedro Perez, 27, of Longview was released Wednesday on $90,000 in bonds on warrants from Van Zandt County for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Perez was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 100 block of East Avalon Avenue in Longview.
■ Kerterry Wayne Polk Jr., 28, of Overton was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 months in the state jail on a warrant from Harrison County for release of surety for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Polk was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday in Harrison County.
■ Justin Alan Runnels, 35, of Gladewater was released Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of firearm.
Runnels was arrested by Gladewater police at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Upshur Avenue (U.S. 80).
■ Jonathan David Schurr, 20, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Schurr was arrested by Gregg County Drug Enforcement agents at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Angela Toler, 57, of Dallas was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Toler was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Griffin Street.