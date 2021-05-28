Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Vincent Jabrendan Bradley, 21, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $17,5000 on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and affidavits of incarceration on charges of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and criminal trespass. Bradley was arrested by Longview police at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Fairmont Street.
Dustin James Cavallo, 34, of Gladewater, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Cavallo was arrested by White Oak police at about 8:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Magnolia.
Gary Ladale Criston, 49, of Gladewater, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $56,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Criston was arrested by Longview police at about 12:55 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Alisha Gail Griffin, 35, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Griffin was arrested by Longview police at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of West Loop 281.
Temesia Heath, 54, of White Oak, was released Tuesday on $2,500 bond on a grand jury indictment of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items. Heath was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9:30 a.m. Monday in Smith County.
William Wade Lanius, 38, of Tatum, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $125,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Lanius was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 4:10 p.m. Monday on Lake Lamond Road.
Justin Lane Meadows, 39, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Meadows was arrested by White Oak police at about 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Justin Lane.
Melinda Kay Nugent, 42, of Gladewater, was held Tuesday on $100,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of engaging in organized criminal activity. She was also held on affidavits of incarceration on charges of prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Nugent was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Lincoln Springs Road
Angela Dean Offield, 48, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Offield was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 1:45 p.m. Monday at Loop 281 and Eastman Road.
Donald De Quine Roberts, 36, of Longview, was held Thursday without bond on a U.S. Marshal hold, a local warrant of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon as well as an onsite unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Roberts was arrested by Longview police at about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Coushatta Trail.
Buddy Sanders, 46, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Sanders was arrested by Longview police at about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Jeremy Brian Sasser, 37, of Gladewater, was held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Sasser was arrested by Longview police at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Knobcrest Drive and Kingston Drive.
Marlos Antonio Stoker, 42, of Longview, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $52,000 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container. Stoker was arrested by Longview police at about 2 a.m. Tuesday at Cotton Street and Lake Lamond Road.
Crystal Dawn Stringer, 38, of Tatum, was held Thursday on a $100,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Stringer was arrested by Longview police at about 1:35 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Arsenio LaJuane Thomas, 37, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was also held on bond forfeiture on a January charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Thomas was arrested by Longview police at about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Stephen Martin Turner, 43, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a grand jury indictment for aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Bond information was not available. Turner was arrested by Longview police at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on Bill Owens Parkway.
Kristina Nicole Young, 43, of Longview, was held Thursday without bond on a probation violation for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She was also held on a new charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Young was arrested by Longview police at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gilmer Road.