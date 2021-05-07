Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Shane Edward Allen, 39, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of failure to comply sex offender's duty to register life/annual. Allen was arrested by Longview police at about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street.
Henry Elow II, 39, of San Antonio, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $60,000 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity as well as warrants out of Wise and Henderson counties on forgery of a financial instrument charges. He was also held on two other charges of forgery of a financial instrument out of Cass and Wise counties. Bond on those charges was not listed. He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in Bexar County.
Brittney Nicole Fitts, 28, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $30,000 on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Fitts was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12 a.m. Wednesday at Brook Drive and South Henderson Boulevard.
Gabrielle Nicole Gillaspy, 23, of Big Sandy, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $58,500 on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Gillaspy was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on I-20.
Michael Austin Griffin, 28, of Detroit, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $9,500 on charges of theft of a firearm, theft of property between $100 and $750 and possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance. Griffin was arrested by Longview police at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road.
James Todd Harrington, 57, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $203,500 in charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held without bond on a blue warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Harrington was arrested by Longview police at about 10:55 a.m. Wednesday at the Lone Star Motel.
Harold B Johnson, 41, of Longview, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $13,500 on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of East Pliler.
Brandon Moreno, 24, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of prohibited weapon, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Moreno was arrested by Longview police at about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of East Glenn Drive.
Chase Neal, 36, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of assault family/household member previous conviction and resisting arrest search or transport. Neal was arrested by Longview police at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Delwood Drive.
Isaac Perez, 20, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling 15,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana as well as bond forfeiture on four prior charges. Perez was arrested by Longview police at about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Glenn Drive.