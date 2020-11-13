Gregg County Jail
Kimberly Dawn Brown, 51, of Big Sandy was released Tuesday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Brown was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on Texas 300 south of Hawkins. Bond details were not available.
Ezell Jackson, 51, of Longview was held Tuesday on a charge of continuous family violence. Jackson was arrested by Longview police at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hughes Street. Bond information was not avaialble.
Stacy Allen Johnson, 49, of Longview was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday at North High and Methvin streets.
Sandy Roberts, 66, of Longview was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug. He also was held as a fugitive on a warrant from Mississippi. Roberts was arrested by Longview police at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of American Legion.
Steven Grayson Strickland, 33, of Gladewater was held Wednesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Strickland was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Christopher Charles Turner, 38, of Longview was released Wednesday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Turner was arrested by Longview police at about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Cotton and Green streets. Bond details were not available.
Troy Dalton Welch, 29, of Longview was held Thursday on bonds totaling $20,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and failure to identify fugitive intent give false info. Welch was arrested by Kilgore police at about 5:50 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 3600 block of Cypress Drive.
Christopher Ryan Wheat, 40, of Kilgore was released Thursday on bonds totaling $80,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Wheat was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Texas 31 West.