By Jimmy Daniell Isaac/jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Pricilla Faye Ahrenhoersterbauener, 29, of Longview, was held Thursday on a charge of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence. Bond information was not available. Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested her at about 11:15 a.m. The arrest location was unclear.

■ Scott Franklin English, 37, of Longview, was held Thursday on a grand jury indictment of indecency with a child, sexual contact. Bond information was not available. English was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Monroe, Michigan.

■ Ariel Lashaie Gladney, 28, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $21,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Gladney was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20.

■ Daquarian Ramon Johnson, 24, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Access Road.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

