Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Cynthia Daylene Decker, 46, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Decker was arrested by Longview police at about 12:35 a.m. Wednesday at Estes Parkway and Edwin Street.
Shelton Matthew Hardy, 27, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Hardy was arrested by Longview police at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at Estes Parkway and West Loop 281.
David Joel James, 30, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $30,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and four counts of unlicensed carrying of a weapon. James was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deuties at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on Old Texas 135 and I-20.
Lane Mitchel Thomas, 23, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Thomas was arrested by Longview police at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Bill Owens Parkway.
Nikita West, 58, of El Dorado, Arkansas, was held Wednesday on a $75,000 bond on a grand jury indictment on a charge of aggravated robbery. West was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Calhoun County, Arkansas.