Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Paula Gable Arnold, 54, of Longview was held on a $10,000 bond Thursday on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third or more offense.
Longview police arrested Arnold and booked her into jail at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday.
Arshondrick Jacell Kay, 23, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was released Wednesday on $3,500 in bonds on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Kay and booked him into jail at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday.
Justin Matthew Tracey, 25, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a $30,000 bond on a warrant from Gregg County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for burglary of a building.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tracey and booked him into jail at 3:21 a.m. Thursday.
Teddrick Darvis Williams, 28, of Plano was being held Thursday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Williams and booked him into jail at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday.
Veneisha La Shay Yancy, 29, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Yancy and booked her into jail at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday.