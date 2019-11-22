Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Ronald Wayne Gray, 34, of Longview was being held Thursday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and faced a traffic ticket.
Gray was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Keelon Scott Hicks, 21, of Gilmer was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced a fine for public intoxication.
Hicks was arrested by Longview police at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at a convenience store in the 1300 block of North Eastman Road.
■ Paul Edward Kirk, 34, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of harassment of a public servant and faced a fine for public intoxication.
Kirk was arrested by Longview police at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday at Tyler and Horaney streets.
■ Kyle Dean McFadden, 20, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on $21,500 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on warrants for affidavits of incarceration for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
McFadden was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of North Texas 42.
■ MC Potts III, 31, of Tyler was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Potts was arrested by Kilgore police at noon Wednesday in the 200 block of East Texas 31.
■ Ottis Ray Spencer, 54, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Spencer was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the Dear Unit Recovery Center in White Oak.
■ Kimberly Ann Steddum, 50, of Kilgore was being held Thursday for commitment and sentencing on warrants for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Steddum was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the San Saba Transfer Facility.
■ Tyler Jay Weatherford, 28, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on $5,000 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation on a previous conviction of unlawful carrying of a weapon and on charges of evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search or transport. He awaited bond on a warrant from Rusk County for motion to revoke probation for tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Weatherford was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at a recreational vehicle park in the 5600 block of Texas 135 North in Gladewater.