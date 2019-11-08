Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jerry Patrick Baker, 49, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Baker was arrested by Longview police at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.
■ Michael Wayne Broom, 32, of Columbia, Michigan, was released Thursday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Broom was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at Interstate 20 at milepost 585.
■ Donnie James Ford, 45, of Longview was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and was ticketed for a traffic violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ford was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday on Texas 42.
■ Travis Wayne Gillis, 29, of White Oak was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Gillis was arrested by Longview police at 4:45 a.m. Thursday at Loop 281 and Airline Road.
■ Jonathan Clayton Merwin, 23, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a warrant from Cass County for driving while intoxicated, second offense.
Merwin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Mosley Circle North.
■ Kayla Breanne Monk, 19, of Dallas was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Monk was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday at the North Jail.
■ Ronnie Wayne Pepper, 18, of Harleton was being held Thursday on $29,500 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He also was fined for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Pepper was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. 259 and Hawkins Parkway.
■ Jeremy Lynn Young, 38, of Gladewater was being held Thursday on $16,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 gram and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. He also was fined for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Young was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday on Texas 42.
Baylee Paige Youngblood, 23, of Arlington was being held Thursday on $21,500 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of credit card or debit card abuse; local warrants for affidavits of incarceration on previous charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; and a warrant from Upshur County for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Youngblood was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Tarrant County.