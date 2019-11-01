Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jennifer Jean Knopf, 45, of Carthage was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Knopf was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Panola County.
■ David Lee Shico, 63, of Overton was being held Thursday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Shico was arrested by Kilgore police at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday at Houston and Florence streets.
■ James Stacy Singleton Jr., 52, of Marshall was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for credit card or debit card abuse.
Singleton was arrested by Longview police at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Breland Street.