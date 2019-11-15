Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Vernisha Monee Brown, 23, of Dallas was being held Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Brown was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:42 a.m. Nov. 7 in Dallas County and booked into jail Wednesday.
■ Julius Lajuaine Fite, 20, of Longview was being held Thursday a $3,500 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for theft of a firearm.
Fite was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas County.
■ Shannon Lamar Jackson, 39, of Longview was being held Thursday a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Jackson was arrested by Longview police at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Johnson Street.