Gregg County Jail
Corey Dion Chance, 43, of Marshall, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $100,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Chance was arrested by Gregg County Drug Enforcement at about 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Palace Inn.
Jackie Alease Downing, 43, address unknown, was held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Downing was arrested by Longview police at about 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South High Street.
Devontae Kimble, 19, of Homer, Louisiana, was held Thursday on bonds totaling at least $8,000 on charges of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, unlicensed carrying weapon, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Kimble was arrested by Longview police at about 3 a.m. Thursday at Magnolia Pointe Apartments.
Alexandra Nicole Lugo, 18, of Dallas, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Lugo was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20.
Kyle Dean McFadden, 21, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on a $65,000 bond on an aggravated robbery charge out of Rusk County. Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested McFadden at about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Peavine Road.
Christian David Morin-Alvarez, 22, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $29,000 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport, assault of public servant, driving while intoxicated and two counts of harassment of a public servant. He was also held on a immigration retainer. Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Morin-Alvarez at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Spinks Chapman Road.
Christina Rounsavall, 34, of Gilmer, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at Loop 281 and Airline Road.
Christopher Eugene Smith, 45, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of injury to child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. Smith was arrested by Longview police at about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on Wylie Drive.