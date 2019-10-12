Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Hannah Jonell Brown, 25, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Brown was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:18 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Peavine Road and booked into jail Wednesday.
Brad Alan Galloway, 52, of Palestine was being held Friday on $10,000 in bonds on two warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security.
Galloway was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bossier Parish, Louisiana.
Kathryn Garrett, 22, of Tyler was being held Friday on $25,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Garrett was arrested by Kilgore police at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Texas 42 North.
Bronquivius Bronshay Gray, 24, of Longview was being held Friday on $4,250 in bonds on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and on a charge of evading arrest or detention, with a previous conviction. He awaited bond on a warrant from Panola County for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced fines for possession of drug paraphernalia and four outstanding traffic tickets.
Gray was arrested by Longview police at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday at Humble and Mobberly avenues.
Leighann Hawpe, 51, of Gladewater was released Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15 and faced fines for two outstanding traffic tickets.
Hawpe was arrested by Gladewater police at 9 a.m. Wednesday at her home in the 500 block of West Gay Avenue.
George Douglas Lawson, 57, of Big Sandy was being held Friday on $11,500 in bonds on a warrant from Upshur County for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a warrant from Gladewater police for violating a promise to appear and for two traffic tickets.
Lawson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. 271 and FM 2275.
Gregory Ragan, 48, of Overton was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Ragan was arrested by Kilgore police at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday at his home on West Rusk County Road 146 in Overton.
Steve Patrick Shumaker, 51, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of more than 1 gram of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Bond had not been set Friday.
Shumaker was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday at the North Jail.
Michael Kyle Thompson, 38, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Friday.
Thompson was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Harris Street.
Stacey Leann Wall, 35, of Minden, Louisiana, was being held Friday on $15,600 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture for burglary of a coin-operated/collection machine and a warrant from the 124th District Court for burglary of building.
Wall was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bossier Parish.
William Edward White II, 47, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and a warrant from Rusk County for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions. Bonds had not been set Friday.
White was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday in Rusk County.
Arron Wayne Young, 26, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $7,500 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Young was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the North Jail lobby.
Teresa Ann-Margaret Bean, 46, of Longview was being held Friday on a $1,500 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bean was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the North Jail.
Reginald Jerome Beecham, 21, of Longview was being held Friday on a $250,000 bond from Collin County on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Beecham was arrested by Longview police at 10:40 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 700 block of Vicky Drive.
Juan Domingo Flores, 31, of Gladewater was being held Friday on a warrant from Jim Wells County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.
Flores was arrested by Longview police at 2:08 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Tall Pines Avenue.
Gabriel Gonzales, 37, of El Campo was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Gonzales was arrested by Longview police at 1:39 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Spur 63.
Dwane Montell Key, 42, of Dallas was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Key was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 1:37 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 20.
Patrick Jeffery Lopez, 63, of Longview was released Friday on $60,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Lopez was arrested by the Gregg County drug enforcement unit at 8:38 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 200 block of Glover Drive.
Leslie Camacho Perez, 40, of Longview was being held Friday on $12,000 in bonds on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for criminal trespass and charges of criminal trespass and possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Perez was arrested by Longview police at 9:09 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Access Road.