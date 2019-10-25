Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Juan Zennon Alvarez, 32, of New Summerfield was being held Thursday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport; and public intoxication; and on an immigration detainer. Bonds had not been set Wednesday.
Alvarez was arrested by Longview police at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a store in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Suzette Morgan Edwards, 54, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Edwards was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday at Texas 31 and Industrial Way.
■ Waynetta Marie Jackson, 43, of Overton was being held Thursday on $46,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions; and two warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions. She also awaited bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office after bond forfeiture on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Jackson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bowie County.
■ Braelon Pollard, 36, of Kilgore was released Wednesday on a $3,000 bond on a warrant from Bell County on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance.
Pollard was arrested by Kilgore police at 3:51 p.m. Oct. 18 at Walnut and Angeline streets and booked into jail Wednesday.
■ Jesus Salaiz, 28, of Longview was released Thursday on $21,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and a traffic ticket.
Salaiz was arrested by Longview police at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday at Sixth and Whaley streets.
■ Gerald Templeton, 26, of Longview was being held without bond Thursday on a local warrant on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Templeton was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rusk State Hospital.
■ Karlos Lorenzo Watts, 37, of Jacksonville was being held Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after bond forfeiture on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Watts also faced fines on warrants from Longview police for public intoxication and criminal mischief.
Watts was arrested by Longview police at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avalon Avenue.